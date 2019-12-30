Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history when he signed a five-year contract extension in May. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard is in jail after being charged with domestic battery in Davie, Fla.

Howard was arrested Sunday by the Davie Police Department, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. He is being held in the Broward County main jail on $3,000 bond.

"We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information," the Dolphins said Monday in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Howard is on injured reserve and was not with the team for their win against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and the Miami Herald, Howard allegedly got into an altercation with his fiancee regarding the recent purchase of a purse. The report stated that Howard grabbed her arms and pushed her against a mirrored glass wall, causing her to fall.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defensive back has been with the Dolphins since being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Howard, 26, made his first Pro Bowl in 2018 after hauling in an NFL-best seven interceptions in 12 starts.

Howard signed a five-year, $76.5 million contract extension with the Dolphins in May, becoming the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The pact includes $46 million guaranteed.

Howard appeared in five games this season before landing on season-ending injured reserve due to a knee injury.