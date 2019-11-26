College Football Playoff: Ohio State moves past LSU for top spot in rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) led his team to a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Buckeyes jumped over SEC power LSU as the No. 1 team in this week's edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The selection committee announced the fourth of six sets of rankings Tuesday on ESPN. The remainder of the top five remained the same, with No. 2 LSU followed by Clemson at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4 and Alabama sitting on the outside at fifth.

Ohio State leaped the Tigers after beating James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. The Buckeyes debuted as the top team in the season's first CFP rankings before dropping to No. 2 the last two weeks.

LSU, which sat atop the rankings the last two weeks, dropped one spot despite a 56-20 win over Arkansas over the weekend to improve to 11-0. The committee determined that Ohio State's victory over Penn State, ranked sixth last week, was enough to boost the Buckeyes to the top spot.

Oregon (9-2) crashed from No. 6 to No. 14 following an upset loss to Arizona State on Saturday. Utah (10-1) moved up one spot to No. 6, followed by Oklahoma at No. 7, Minnesota at No. 8, Baylor at No. 9 and Penn State remaining in the top 10.

The fifth set of College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed next Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN. The final set of rankings will be announced on selection day Dec. 8.

The 2019-20 College Football Playoff semifinals will take place Dec. 28. The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Full College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

2. LSU Tigers (11-0)

3. Clemson Tigers (11-0)

4. Georgia Bulldogs (10-1)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)

6. Utah Utes (10-1)

7. Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1)

9. Baylor Bears (10-1)

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)

11. Florida Gators (9-2)

12. Wisconsin Badgers (9-2)

13. Michigan Wolverines (9-2)

14. Oregon Ducks (9-2)

15. Auburn Tigers (8-3)

16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2)

17. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3)

18. Memphis Tigers (10-1)

19. Cincinnati Bearcats (10-1)

20. Boise State Broncos (10-1)

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3)

22. USC Trojans (8-4)

23. Iowa State Cyclones (7-4)

24. Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3)

25. Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-1)