Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence has led Clemson to a 9-0 record this season, but the Tigers were not in the top four in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has led the Tigers to an 8-0 record this season, while improving his 2019 NFL Draft stock. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Ohio State quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Fields has led the Buckeyes to an 8-0 record so far this season. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State top the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

The selection committee announced the first of six sets of rankings Tuesday on ESPN. Ohio State (8-0) tops the field after a win against fellow Big Ten power Wisconsin. LSU (8-0) is No. 2 after slipping by Southeastern Conference foe Auburn. Alabama (8-0) is No. 3 after obliterating Arkansas. Penn State (8-0) is No. 4 after beating Michigan State 28-7.

"I think it's for the fans," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters Tuesday, before the rankings were announced. "It doesn't mean anything to us. If we lose this weekend, we aren't going to be in the top four. What matters is where we're at once we're done with the regular season."

Clemson -- the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship winner -- is 9-0 this season. The Tigers rank No. 6 in scoring offense and scoring defense. Ohio State ranks No. 3 in scoring offense and No. 1 in scoring defense.

"We just need to focus on what we control," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "All the rest is based on nine games and people's opinions. We will be in the conversation. I know this: There are only seven undefeated teams left and we are one of them."

Baylor and Minnesota are the only other undefeated teams in the field. Baylor (8-0) sits at No. 12 ahead of a Big 12 clash against TCU Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. Minnesota (8-0) is No. 17 in the initial rankings and faces unblemished Penn State in a Big Ten test Saturday in Minneapolis.

The second set of College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday on ESPN. Rankings will also be announced Nov. 19, 26 and Dec. 3, before selection day on Dec. 8.

The 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals take place Dec. 28. The College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Full College Football Playoff rankings

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Alabama

4. Penn State

5. Clemson

6. Georgia

7. Oregon

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Florida

11. Auburn

12. Baylor

13. Wisconsin

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Kansas State

17. Minnesota

18. Iowa

19. Wake Forest

20. Cincinnati

21. Memphis

22. Boise State

23. Oklahoma State

24. Navy

25. SMU