Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The are a season-high six teams with Week 10 byes in the NFL, meaning fantasy football squads will be hit hard. You need to make sure you have great fill in options if you own players on those teams. You should also be monitoring your waiver wire for future bye weeks and good matchups.

Remember to keep an eye on your opponent's roster as well, as you might be able to play keep-away by adding players they might need for their lineup.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Even if you aren't targeting a player to use immediately, you also should be thinking about long-term value when scanning your waiver wire for potential pickups. The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins have Week 10 byes, so take players from those teams out of your lineup.

You should also be making speculative adds to your bench, opening the door for a new breakout star if one of his teammates gets injured.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 10:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Ryan Tannehill; RB | J.D. McKissic, Ty Montgomery; WR | DeVante Parker, Demaryius Thomas; TE | Jacob Hollister; D/ST | New York Giants; K | Austin Seibert

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Ryan Finley; RB | Trey Edmunds, Derrius Guice; WR | Josh Gordon, Taylor Gabriel; TE |Mike Gesicki; D/ST | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TOP DROPS

QB | Kirk Cousins; RB | Chase Edmonds, Mark Walton, Tra Carson; WR | Sterling Shepard; TE | Delanie Walker

QUARTERBACK

Ryan Tannehill is slowly becoming more than just a bye week fill in for fantasy football. The Tennessee Titans quarterback had just one passing score in Week 9, but logged a rushing touchdown and had 331 passing yards. Tannehill had three passing scores in Week 8 and two passing scores in Week 7. This week he faces the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Chiefs rank toward the bottom of the league when it comes to allowing points to fantasy football quarterbacks. Tannehill could be your Week 10 starter if you need a bye week fill in, but also deserves consideration as a matchup play.

RUNNING BACK

This isn't a great week for waiver wire running backs, but J.D. McKissic could be a solid speculation add, especially if you are in a points-per reception league. The Detroit Lions running back had 72 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 9. He should find some room to run and catch passes once again in Week 10, when the Lions face the Chicago Bears. The Bears are tied for allowing the fifth-most rushing touchdowns to running backs. I expect McKissic to be targeted a lot as the Lions could make this game close and be looking for a spark. McKissic is no better than a desperation RB2/flex play, but only if you are in a deep PPR league and in need of a bye week option.

WIDE RECEIVER

The Miami Dolphins picked up their first win of the season in Week 9, led by three touchdown passes from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker also had a coming out party in the victory against the New York Jets. Parker is a former first round pick who has struggled to stay on the field and produce throughout his career, but he is hot right now. The Dolphins pass catcher has scored in four of his last five games. He has 400 yards on the season. I'm expecting at least 60 yards from Parker in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts. I also think he has a chance to score. Parker is a WR3 bye week option if you are in a league with at least 12 teams that requires starting three wide receivers.

TIGHT END

Jacob Hollister is a decent option in Week 10 if you are in desperate need of a tight end and are in a deep league that requires starting the position. The Seattle Seahawks tight end had two touchdown grabs in Week 9. He has averaged three catches per game in his last three contests entering a Week 10 matchup against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. I expect the 49ers to key on stopping the Seahawks' wide receiver threats and running game, leaving Hollister free underneath. Hollister has a shot at getting at least five catches and could score in this matchup. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson should have a ton of passing attempts in this NFC West clash, leading to production from all of Seattle's pass catchers. I can see Wilson targeting Hollister as he tries to escape the 49ers' stout pass rush and needs a safety outlet.