Florida State fires football coach Willie Taggart

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Florida State has fired football coach Willie Taggart three-quarters of a way through his second season.

The school announced Taggart's dismissal Sunday, following a 27-10 loss to state rival Miami on Saturday in Tallahassee. The Seminoles hired Taggart in 2017.

He had a $17 million buyout option in his six-year contract, which paid him $5 million annually.

Odell Haggins will serve as interim head coach for the Seminoles for the rest of the season.

"I spoke to coach Taggart this afternoon to let him know of our decision," Seminoles athletic director David Coburn said in a news release. "I met with the team and coaches immediately after that conversation to let them know of the change. It was very important to us that the student-athletes know right away."

The Seminoles (4-5) have lost three of their last four games and are 9-12 under Taggart.

The Seminoles battle Boston College at noon EST Saturday in Boston.

The Seminoles will need to win all three of the remaining three games to become bowl eligible. Last year, the Seminoles missed their first bowl game for the first time since 1981.

Taggart led Oregon to a 7-5 record in 2017 after four seasons at South Florida. He began his collegiate head coaching career at Western Kentucky. Taggart owns a 56-62 record overall.

"I think very highly of coach Taggart and wish him well, but in the interest of the university we had no choice but to make a change," Florida State president John Thrasher said. "We will support our student-athletes in every way and do all we can to return to the winning tradition that is Seminole football."

The Seminoles were 83-23 and won a National Championship in eight years under Jimbo Fisher, before he left to coach Texas A&M and was replaced by Taggart. Haggins also served as the Seminoles' interim coach for the final two games of the 2017 season, following Fisher's departure.