College Football Playoff: LSU remains atop latest rankings, Alabama at No. 5

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will search for a spot in the College Football Playoff without his starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is out for the remainder of the season due to a hip injury. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- LSU remained at the top of this week's College Football Playoff rankings, while Alabama stayed at No. 5 following star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending hip injury.

The selection committee announced the third of six sets of rankings Tuesday on ESPN. The remainder of the top four remained the same: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.

Committee chair Rob Mullens said Tuesday that Tagovailoa's injury didn't factor into Alabama's current ranking. The Crimson Tide cruised to a 38-7 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Utah, both earning blowout wins over the weekend, kept the same ranks as last week. Previously undefeated Minnesota slipped from eighth to No. 10 after a 23-19 loss to Iowa, and Penn State moved up one spot to No. 8 following a win over Indiana.

Oklahoma, fresh off a comeback victory against then-unbeaten Baylor, jumped to No. 9. Baylor fell one spot to drop to No. 14.

The Big Ten again features the most teams in the rankings with six. No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan and No. 17 Iowa each moved up in this week's rankings.

Kansas State, Navy and Texas fell out of the rankings after losses this weekend, making room for newcomers No. 22 Iowa State, No. 23 USC and No. 25 SMU.

The fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed next Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN. Rankings will also be announced Dec. 3, before selection day on Dec. 8.

The 2019-20 College Football Playoff semifinals will take place Dec. 28. The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Full College Football Playoff rankings:

RELATED Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to make full recovery after hip surgery

1. LSU Tigers (10-0)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

3. Clemson Tigers (11-0)

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)

6. Oregon Ducks (9-1)

7. Utah Utes (9-1)

8. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-1)

9. Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-1)

11. Florida Gators (9-2)

12. Wisconsin Badgers (8-2)

13. Michigan Wolverines (8-2)

14. Baylor Bears (9-1)

15. Auburn Tigers (7-3)

16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2)

17. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3)

18. Memphis Tigers (9-1)

19. Cincinnati Bearcats (9-1)

20. Boise State Broncos (9-1)

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)

22. Iowa State Cyclones (6-4)

23. USC Trojans (7-4)

24. Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-1)

25. SMU Mustangs (9-1)