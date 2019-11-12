College Football Playoff: LSU jumps Ohio State, Alabama out in new rankings

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday to jump into the No. 1 spot in the CFP rankings. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- After a monumental win against the Alabama Crimson Tide over the weekend, LSU leaped over Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The selection committee announced the second of six sets of rankings Tuesday on ESPN. LSU claimed the top spot, while No. 4 Georgia edged No. 5 Alabama to crack the top four.

It marked only the fifth time in the CFP era (since 2014) that the Crimson Tide are outside the top four. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson, both earning dominant wins to remain undefeated this weekend, rounded out the top four.

No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Utah each moved up one spot from last week's opening rankings. Minnesota's upset victory over Penn State propelled the Golden Gophers nine spots to No. 8, the largest jump into the top 10 in the College Football Playoff era.

The stunning defeat pushed the Nittany Lions down to No. 9. The Oklahoma Sooners (8-1) sit at No. 10 ahead of a Big 12 showdown against No. 13 Baylor (9-0), the only unbeaten team to rank outside of the top 10 in the CFP rankings.

Florida is No. 11 and Auburn sits at No. 12. Notre Dame fell one spot, slotting in at No. 16. The Big Ten has the most teams in the rankings with six.

The third set of College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed next Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN. Rankings will also be announced Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, before selection day on Dec. 8.

The 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals will take place Dec. 28. The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Full College Football Playoff rankings:

1. LSU Tigers (9-0)

RELATED Arkansas fires head coach Chad Morris after loss to Western Kentucky

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

3. Clemson Tigers (10-0)

4. Georgia Bulldogs (8-1)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

6. Oregon Ducks (8-1)

7. Utah Utes (8-1)

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-0)

9. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)

10. Oklahoma Sooners (8-1)

11. Florida Gators (8-2)

12. Auburn Tigers (7-2)

13. Baylor Bears (9-0)

14. Wisconsin Badgers (7-2)

15. Michigan Wolverines (7-2)

16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)

17. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1)

18. Memphis Tigers (8-1)

19. Texas Longhorns (6-3)

20. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3)

21. Boise State Broncos (8-1)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3)

23. Navy Midshipmen (7-1)

24. Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

25. Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-1)