Arkansas fires head coach Chad Morris after loss to Western Kentucky

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Arkansas fired head football coach Chad Morris after two dismal seasons leading the team, the school announced Sunday.

Morris had a 4-18 overall record and was winless in 14 conference games since replacing former coach Bret Bielema in December 2017. The Razorbacks suffered their second humiliating home loss of the season Saturday in a 45-19 defeat to Western Kentucky. Arkansas also lost 31-24 at home to San Jose State on Sept. 21.

Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as the Razorbacks' interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"As part of my continued evaluation, I have come to the conclusion that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for success," Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. "It is clear that we have not made the progress necessary to compete and win, especially within the Southeastern Conference.

"Throughout our history in football, as well as with our other sports programs, we have demonstrated that the University of Arkansas is capable of being nationally competitive. I have no doubt that as we move forward, we will identify a head coach that will help lead our program to that benchmark.

"I want to express my personal and professional regard to Coach Morris and thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes."

Under the terms of Morris' six-year, $21 million contract, Arkansas will pay him about 70 percent of the remaining money owed to him, which totals about $10 million, according to ESPN. The school will make monthly payments to the coach through 2023.

Arkansas has an open date this weekend before finishing the season against the undefeated LSU Tigers on the road and then Missouri at home.