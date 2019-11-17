Kyle Busch wins second NASCAR Cup title at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kevin Harvick (4) and Denny Hamlin (11) start the first lap of the NASCAR Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup Series Championship on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Denny Hamlin makes a pit stop and changes tires at the NASCAR Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup Series Championship on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Sunset falls at the NASCAR Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup Series Championship on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Martin Truex Jr. (19) runs beside Kyle Busch (18) during the NASCAR Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup Series Championship on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Kyle Busch's pit crew adds fuel during a pit stop at the NASCAR Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup Series Championship on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Kyle Busch enters turn one during the NASCAR Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Kyle Busch (18) and Denny Hamlin (11) run close together during the NASCAR Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Kyle Busch celebrates winning his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at the 2019 Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup Series Championship on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Kyle Busch captured his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title with a win in the 2019 Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla.

Busch, who led 120 of the 267 laps, won the season finale to snap his 21-race losing streak. He previously won the 2015 title and joins seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple championships.

"We have a great race team and a great owner," Busch said after climbing out of his car. "We have the best sponsor in sports. I just can't say enough and thank everyone enough. ... There's always your doubters, always your haters. But you know what? This one's for 'Rowdy Nation.'"

Busch, 34, also became the 16th driver with more than one premier series championship. He is the first repeat champion in the elimination-style postseason.

Busch outran Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. in the race. Hamlin was making his first Championship 4 appearance since 2014, while Truex Jr. and Harvick each were making returns to the finale.

How does two-time @NASCAR Cup Series champion sound, @KyleBusch? The @ToyotaRacing driver WINS at Miami to win the title! pic.twitter.com/LCAnHSBwKs— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 17, 2019

Hamlin and Truex Jr. had trouble on pit road that caused them to slip out of contention. Hamlin finished in 10th after a crew member added a large piece of tape across the front grille that caused his engine to overheat.

Truex Jr. fell a lap back after his crew put tires on the wrong side of his car. He recovered to finish second.

Busch's victory gave Joe Gibbs Racing its fifth Cup title, and handed Toyota its third drivers' championship in five seasons.

Ford EcoBoost 400 results:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Erik Jones

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Joey Logano

6. Clint Bowyer

7. Ryan Newman

8. Austin Dillon

9. Alex Bowman

10. Denny Hamlin