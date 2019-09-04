Actor Kevin James and his wife Steffiana De La Cruz arrive at the "Here Comes the Boom" premiere in New York City in 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Comic actor Kevin James has a new sitcom called "The Crew" coming to Netflix.

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait alum Kevin James has signed on to star in and executive produce a NASCAR-themed sitcom called The Crew.

The Grown Ups and Paul Blart: Mall Cop actor will play the crew chief of a NASCAR garage in the Netflix series.

"When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team," a press release from the streaming service said.

Jeff Lowell -- whose credits include The Ranch, Two and a Half Men and Spin City -- will serve as writer, show-runner and executive producer on The Crew.

No premiere date or additional casting was revealed.

CBS canceled Kevin Can Wait last year after two seasons. The King of Queens ran on that network from 1998 to 2007.