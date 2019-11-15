Kevin Harvick can win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship by placing better than Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The 2019 Ford EcoBoost 400 highlights the final weekend of the 2019 NASCAR season. Here is how to watch, the latest results and betting odds for the races at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla.

The race slate -- dubbed NASCAR's championship weekend -- includes competitions from each of the motorsport's three levels: the Monster Energy Series, the Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

The schedule begins with Friday's Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200. The Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 highlights Saturday's schedule.

Sunday's grand finale is the 2019 Monster Energy Series Ford EcoBoost 400. Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are vying for the championship, after finishing at the top of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings. Whichever driver places best in the race claims the championship title for 2019.

"I look at the last five years and you look at how many times these three have made it to the final four under different rules, different cars and different everything," Hamlin told reporters Thursday. "They've been the standard year in and year out."

Hamlin had six wins, 19 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes this season. Harvick had four wins, 14 top-five finishes and 25 top-10 finishes. Truex Jr. had seven wins, 14 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes. Busch had four wins, 16 top-five finishes and 26 top-10 finishes.

"It's a matter of being good and being prepared and the team doing a really good job with the car and getting ready to rock and roll when you get to practice," Busch said.

Each driver has +300 odds of winning the race, according to BetOnline.AG, meaning you would win $300 if you bet $100 on any of the four drivers to win and they come through.

Hamlin is the lone driver of the Championship 4 (Hamlin, Truex Jr., Busch, Harvick) that has never won a Cup Series championship. Joey Logano won the championship in 2018. Truex Jr. won in 2017.

Jimmie Johnson has seven championships, tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most in NASCAR history. Harvick won in 2014 while Busch won in 2015. Johnson won his last championship in 2016.

How to watch

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200: 8 p.m. EST Friday on FSI/Fox Sports app

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300: 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday on NBCSN/NBC Sports app

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400: 3 p.m EST Sunday on NBC/NBC Sports app

Betting odds for the 2019 Monster Energy Series Ford EcoBoost 400

Denny Hamlin -- +300

Kevin Harvick -- +300

Kyle Busch -- +300

Martin Truex Jr. -- +300

Kyle Larson -- +600

Joey Logano -- +1800

Chase Elliott -- +2200

Brad Keselowski -- +2500

Erik Jones -- +4000

Kurt Busch -- +5000

Ryan Blaney -- +5000

Alex Bowman -- +6600

Clint Boyer -- +8000

William Byron -- +8000

Jimmie Johnson -- +10000

Aric Almirola -- +12500

Daniel Suarez -- +12500

Austin Dillon -- +20000

Ricky Stenhouse -- +20000

Ryan Newman -- +20000

Chris Buescher -- +25000

Mat DeBenedetto -- +25000

Paul Menard -- +25000

Daniel Hemric -- +50000

Darrell Wallace Jr -- +50000

David Ragan -- +50000

Michael McDowell -- +50000

Ryan Preece -- +50000

Ty Dillon -- +50000