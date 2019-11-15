Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The 2019 Ford EcoBoost 400 highlights the final weekend of the 2019 NASCAR season. Here is how to watch, the latest results and betting odds for the races at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla.
The race slate -- dubbed NASCAR's championship weekend -- includes competitions from each of the motorsport's three levels: the Monster Energy Series, the Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
The schedule begins with Friday's Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200. The Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 highlights Saturday's schedule.
Sunday's grand finale is the 2019 Monster Energy Series Ford EcoBoost 400. Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are vying for the championship, after finishing at the top of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings. Whichever driver places best in the race claims the championship title for 2019.
"I look at the last five years and you look at how many times these three have made it to the final four under different rules, different cars and different everything," Hamlin told reporters Thursday. "They've been the standard year in and year out."
Hamlin had six wins, 19 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes this season. Harvick had four wins, 14 top-five finishes and 25 top-10 finishes. Truex Jr. had seven wins, 14 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes. Busch had four wins, 16 top-five finishes and 26 top-10 finishes.
"It's a matter of being good and being prepared and the team doing a really good job with the car and getting ready to rock and roll when you get to practice," Busch said.
Each driver has +300 odds of winning the race, according to BetOnline.AG, meaning you would win $300 if you bet $100 on any of the four drivers to win and they come through.
Hamlin is the lone driver of the Championship 4 (Hamlin, Truex Jr., Busch, Harvick) that has never won a Cup Series championship. Joey Logano won the championship in 2018. Truex Jr. won in 2017.
Jimmie Johnson has seven championships, tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most in NASCAR history. Harvick won in 2014 while Busch won in 2015. Johnson won his last championship in 2016.
How to watch
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200: 8 p.m. EST Friday on FSI/Fox Sports app
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300: 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday on NBCSN/NBC Sports app
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400: 3 p.m EST Sunday on NBC/NBC Sports app
Betting odds for the 2019 Monster Energy Series Ford EcoBoost 400
Denny Hamlin -- +300
Kevin Harvick -- +300
Kyle Busch -- +300
Martin Truex Jr. -- +300
Kyle Larson -- +600
Joey Logano -- +1800
Chase Elliott -- +2200
Brad Keselowski -- +2500
Erik Jones -- +4000
Kurt Busch -- +5000
Ryan Blaney -- +5000
Alex Bowman -- +6600
Clint Boyer -- +8000
William Byron -- +8000
Jimmie Johnson -- +10000
Aric Almirola -- +12500
Daniel Suarez -- +12500
Austin Dillon -- +20000
Ricky Stenhouse -- +20000
Ryan Newman -- +20000
Chris Buescher -- +25000
Mat DeBenedetto -- +25000
Paul Menard -- +25000
Daniel Hemric -- +50000
Darrell Wallace Jr -- +50000
David Ragan -- +50000
Michael McDowell -- +50000
Ryan Preece -- +50000
Ty Dillon -- +50000