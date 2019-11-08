Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) tied the school record with four sacks and five tackles for a loss in a win against Wisconsin on Oct. 26. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Ohio State Buckeyes star Chase Young is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will not play against Maryland Saturday due to a potential violation of NCAA rules.

The Buckeyes announced the decision Friday. Young leads the NCAA with 13.5 sacks. He ranks second with five forced fumbles. Ohio State said the "possible NCAA issue" stems from the 2018 season.

"Ohio State's Chase Young will not play in this Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into," the Ohio State athletic department said in a statement.

Young has 29 tackles and 15.5 tackles for a loss, in addition to his nation-leading sack total. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound pass rusher had 10.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss in 13 games last season. Young is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fellow defensive end Jonathon Cooper is out due to an injury, paving the way for true freshman Zach Harrison to possibly make his first start against the Terrapins. Harrison has 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss in eight games this season for the Buckeyes.

Former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter responded to the news of Young's absence while working as an analyst Friday on ESPN's Get Up.

"It would be a huge loss," Carpenter said. "Not for these next two weeks, but when they have to play Penn State and Michigan and then down the line taking on a team hopefully in the College Football Playoff. That's when you need Chase Young, the best player in college football."

Ohio State hosts Maryland at noon EST Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.