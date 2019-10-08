Niners DE Nick Bosa mimics Baker Mayfield's flag plant celebration

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) had two sacks in a win against the Cleveland Browns Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers defender Nick Bosa got "payback" on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday Night Football, mimicking a celebration the former Oklahoma star performed against Bosa's Ohio State Buckeyes.

Bosa recorded two sacks of Mayfield in the 49ers' 31-3 win Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. The rookie defensive end got to Mayfield to force an intentional grounding with 10 seconds remaining in the first half. After making the play, Bosa got up and ran down the sideline and began waving an imaginary flag. He then pretended to plant his fake flag into the ground.

"I think everybody knows what that was for," Bosa told reporters. "I just wanted to get payback. He had it coming."

Bosa's celebration was a reference to what Mayfield did during the Sooners' win against the Buckeyes on Sept. 9, 2017. Mayfield threw 386 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-16 win, while Bosa recorded a sack for the Buckeyes. After that game, Mayfield ran around with an Oklahoma flag at Ohio Stadium in Columbus before spiking the flag into the ground at midfield.

Bosa planned the celebration during the 49ers bye week. He said the 49ers defense had the Browns quarterback "rattled all game."

"I didn't know that until I was informed before I got up [to the interview podium]. Good for him. Good play," Mayfield said.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said he had no problem with Bosa's celebration. Bosa picked up a 49ers flag after the game and reenacted the celebration.

Defended the home turf pic.twitter.com/WytX7ENets— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 8, 2019

"What kind of flag did he plant? As long as it wasn't an Ohio State flag or something. I'm cool with that," Shanahan said. "Hopefully it was a Niners flag and he didn't offend anybody. Hopefully he enjoyed it. I've got no problem with it, but I didn't see it so hopefully it's not as bad as it could be."

Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Bosa has eight tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in four games during his rookie campaign. The 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, while the Browns host the Seattle Seahawks.