Marvin Harrison Jr., son of Hall of Fame receiver, commits to Ohio State

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison (88) carries his son in celebration after Super Bowl XLI. His son, Marvin Harrison Jr., committed to Ohio State. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Marvin Harrison, committed to Ohio State on Thursday.

Harrison Jr. announced his commitment to the Buckeyes with a post on social media. The 6-foot-4, 174-pound wideout out of St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia is a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

His commitment to Ohio State gives the school the top-ranked receiver in Pennsylvania for the next two recruiting classes. The Buckeyes previously received a commitment from top-ranked wide receiver Julian Fleming, who is a member of the 2020 class.

ESPN lists Harrison Jr. as a four-star recruit and the 87th-ranked player in the 2021 class. 247Sports ranks him as a four-star prospect and the 54th-best player in his recruiting class.

Harrison Jr. held offers from many of the top programs in the country, including LSU, Florida, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Marvin Harrison played 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Colts (1996-2008). He compiled 1,102 receptions for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns before being elected into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Harrison played collegiately at Syracuse and was a first-round draft pick in 1996. He is an eight-time Pro Bowl choice and helped quarterback Peyton Manning and the Colts win Super Bowl XLI against the Chicago Bears.