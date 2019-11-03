Kenyans Joyciline Jepkosgei, Geoffrey Kamworor win NYC Marathon

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor won the men's 2019 NYRR TCS New York City Marathon in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 13 seconds Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kenyans Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei won the men's and women's races, respectively, at the 2019 NYRR TCS New York City Marathon. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya won the women's 2019 NYRR TCS New York City Marathon Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kenyan runners Joyciline Jepkosgei and Geoffrey Kamworor won the women's and men's open division titles Sunday at the 2019 New York City Marathon.

Kamworor won his second New York City Marathon in three years, finishing the 49th edition of the race in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 13 seconds. Jepkosgei crossed the finish line in 2:22:38, the second-fastest time for a woman in the race's history. She upset Mary Keitany, who has won four of the event four times in the last five years. Keitany also won the race in 2018.

Jepkosgei was making her debut in the New York City Marathon. Des Linden was the fastest American women's finisher at 2:26:46.

Jared Ward was the fastest American man at 2:10:45. American Daniel Romanchuk won the men's wheelchair event. Switzerland's Manuela Schar won the women's wheelchair race.

Kenya's Albert Korir finished second in the men's race, followed by Ethiopians Girma Gebre, Tamirat Tola and Shura Kitala. Japan's Yoshiki Takenouchi finished eighth, followed by American's Abdi Abdirahman and Connor McMillan to round out the top-10.

Ethiopia's Ruti Aga finished third in the women's race, followed by Kenya's Nancy Kiprop and Australia's Sinead Diver. American Kellyn Taylor finished seventh, behind Linden. Australia's Ellie Pashley, Ethiopia's Belaynesh Fikadu and Kenya's Mary Nugugi rounded out the top-10 women's finishers.