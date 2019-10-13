Kenya's Brigid Kosegi sets women's marathon world record in Chicago

Kenya's Brigid Kosegi poses with Britain's Paula Radcliffe after beating her world record in the women's marathon during the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Photo courtesy Chicago Marathon

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Brigid Kosegi of Kenya set a world record for the women's marathon, beating the previous record by more than a minute at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Kosegi completed the race with a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 4 seconds, finishing 7 minutes earlier than the next closest competitor.

Her time was 81 seconds faster than the previous record of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds set by Britain's Paula Radcliffe at the 2003 London Marathon.

Lawrence Chereno, also of Kenya, finished first in the men's race with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 44 seconds.

On Saturday, fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to break the 2-hour marathon barrier in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Australia.