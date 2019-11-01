Tiger Woods already has a PGA Tour victory this season after winning just once during his 2018-2019 campaign. Photo by Mori Keizo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy is about 13 years younger than Tiger Woods, but said he has no chance of reaching Woods' record-tying win total of 82.

McIlroy, 30, has 17 PGA Tour victories. Woods, 43, had 50 wins by age 30. Woods tied Sam Snead's record win total by claiming the 2019 Zozo Championship title Monday in Chiba, Japan.

"I'll never get there [82 wins]," McIlroy told GOLF TV. "I'm a realist and I know that 82 PGA TOUR wins is something that in this day and age is probably not going to be surpassed."

McIlroy went on to say Woods could reach 90 or 100 PGA Tour victories.

"I'm never going to get to those numbers, but it motivates me to play well and play better and win more," McIlroy said. "I don't know what that number is."

McIlroy tied for third at the Zozo Championship. He had three wins, one second place finish and 14 top-10 finishes in 19 events last season. Woods had one win and four top-10 finishes last season, with his lone victory coming at the Masters.

"Seeing what Tiger's done," McIlroy added, "if it doesn't motivate you, then I think there's something wrong."

RELATED Tiger Woods sinks double birdies to take lead at Zozo Championship

Woods is expected to announce his four captain's picks for the President's Cup next week. He told SiriusXM PGA Tour radio that he will meet with candidates for Team USA this week. Woods is likely to pick himself as one of the candidates to play in the tournament.

Woods is ranked No. 6 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He was ranked No. 10 before the tournament and ranked No. 13 at the end of last season.

The 2019 Presidents Cup is from Dec. 9 through Dec. 15 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. The United States has won the last seven editions of the tournament against the International Team.