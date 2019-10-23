Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Godwin, Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs top my Week 8 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Tyler Lockett, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Kenny Golladay and T.Y. Hilton round out my top 10 options for Week 8.

If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass catchers with great Week 8 matchups. Be sure to check out my weekly waiver wire article if you are need a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

You also should remove Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs had a rocky start to the season but has rebounded nicely, going off for at least 100 receiving yards in three of his last four games. He also had a three touchdown performance in Week 6. Fellow Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen went down with a hamstring injury in Week 7 and could miss the Vikings' Week 8 clash against the Washington Redskins. I expect Diggs to have a great game regardless of Thielen's playing status, but Diggs could explode if Thielen misses this game. The Redskins are one of seven NFL defenses that has allowed at least 10 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2019. Diggs is my No. 5 player at the position and an elite option for Week 8.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is reaping the benefits from Russell Wilson's stellar season. Lockett has scored a touchdown in every other game this season, totaling four scores in his seven appearances. This week he will go up against an Atlanta Falcons secondary allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Lockett should stay in your lineup regardless of matchup, but he is an elite option in Week 8.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Marvin Jones led many fantasy football teams to Week 7 victories, going off for four touchdowns in the Detroit Lions' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He had just one score entering his Week 7 clash, but looks to be on the upswing after the spectacular showing. This week the Lions face the New York Giants, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Jones is my No. 21 wide receiver in Week 8, landing in WR2 territory.

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is not expected to play in Week 8. That opens the door for Kenny Stills to step in for more targets. I have Stills as my No. 28 wide receiver for Week 8, landing in WR3 territory. Stills had four catches for 105 yards last week and has been a great deep-threat weapon for the Texans since coming over in a trade from the Miami Dolphins. He is a great bye week fill in for your regular starter.

LONGSHOTS

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis should benefit from the team switching to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. I have Davis as my No. 29 wide receiver in Week 8. I expect this WR3 candidate to have a big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Davis has two touchdowns in his last four games and had a season-high six catches in Week 7. You should expect more targets for Davis in this great matchup.

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett should both have big days in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. I expect Lockett to get more targets, but Metcalf might have the best shot at a touchdown. Metcalf is my No. 31 option at the position and is another solid bye week fill in option at wide receiver.

Week 8 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. ARI

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. OAK

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TEN

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. CIN

5. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings vs. WAS

6. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TEN

9. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. NYG

10. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. DEN

11. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. PHI

12. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. CLE

13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. MIA

14. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at IND

15. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at CHI

16. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

17. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. LAC

18. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams vs. CIN

19. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. CIN

20. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYJ

21. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. NYG

22. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at NO

23. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at NE

24. Golden Tate, New York Giants at DET

25. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYJ

26. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at LAR

27. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at SF

28. Kenny Stills, Houston Texans vs. OAK

29. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. TB

30. Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots vs. CLE

31. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

32. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins at MIN

33. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

34. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles at BUF

35. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. TB

36. Marquez Valdes-Scanting, Green Bay Packers at KC

37. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at SF

38. Mohamed Sanu, New England Patriots vs. CLE

39. Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers vs. CAR

40. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at CHI

41. Robby Anderson, New York Jets at JAX

42. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at PIT

43. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at JAX

44. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at NE

45. Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals at LAR

46. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. PHI

47. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. MIA

48. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins at PIT

49. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB

50. Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers at KC