Tiger Woods sinks double birdies to take lead at Zozo Championship

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods hit back-to-back birdies to take a 2-shot lead after two rounds at the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan.

Woods tops the leaderboard at 12 under par, leading American's Gary Woodland (-10) and Keegan Bradley (-8). Japan's Hideki Matsuyama is tied with Bradley for third place. Rory McIlroy -- the No. 2 golfer in the world -- is tied for 21st at 3-under par. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka is not playing in the tournament.

"[The course] was a little bit better, ball-striking wise," Woods told PGATour.com. "It's still not quite how I'd like to have it. But I scored well ... I was able to post a good number."

Woods fired a 6-under-par 64 in the first round Thursday at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He sat at 4 under par while walking to the tee on No. 17 Friday.

Woods followed his first shot on No. 17 by chipping the ball high and pinning it three feet from the flag from 154 yards out. He tapped his next shot in for a birdie to move to 11 under. He two-putted for another birdie on No. 18. He made seven birdies during his second round at the Zozo Championship.

The 15-time major championship winner has 16 birdies so far in the tournament. Woods expects to play about 27 holes Saturday after the tournament was delayed due to weather conditions.

"It's going to be a long one," Woods said. "We are going to play from sunup to sundown."

World No. 7 Xander Schauffele is tied for 7th place. No. 4 Justin Thomas is tied for 29th. The 2019 Zozo Championship wraps up Sunday in Chiba. Woods tees off for the third round at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday with Gary Woodland and Bradley.