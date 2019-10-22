LSU quarterback Joe Burrow new favorite to win Heisman

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa finished second in voting for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, which went to former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has taken over as the favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

Burrow now has 5 to 4 odds of winning the award, jumping Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the betting favorite to be crowned college football's top player, according to BetOnline.AG.

Hurts has 2 to 1 odds, while Tagovailoa has 3 to 1 odds for the award. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has 9 to 1 odds. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor had 10 to 1 odds of winning the award as of Oct. 1 but has been taken off the board.

Burrow has completed 79.4 percent of his throws for 2,484 yards, 29 touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games this season for the Tigers. The redshirt senior gunslinger completed 78.1 percent of his throws for 327 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' 36-13 win against Mississippi State on Saturday.

He has led the Tigers to a 7-0 record and into contention for a College Football Playoff appearance.

Tagovailoa is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide star has completed 74.7 percent of his throws for 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games this season.

Tagovailoa sustained an ankle injury during Alabama's 35-13 win against Tennessee and had a procedure performed on his right ankle. He will miss Alabama's upcoming game against Arkansas. He finished second in voting for the award in 2018.

Hurts has completed 74 percent of his throws for 2,074 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games for the Sooners. He had 9 to 2 odds of winning the Heisman Trophy as of Oct. 15, but also jumped Tagovailoa as a favorite to win the award.

Hurts -- Tagovailoa's former teammate -- completed 94.1 percent of his throws for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the Sooners' win Saturday against West Virginia. He also had 75 yards and two scores on the ground against the Mountaineers.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy will be presented Dec. 14 on ESPN.