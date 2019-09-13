Johnny Manziel's football uniform stolen from Texas A&M

Quarterback Johnny Manziel starred for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2012 and 2013 before being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Texas A&M Police have identified a man in connection with a theft from the school's Hall of Champions, which took a football uniform worn by former Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The department tweeted a photo Thursday of the man officials suspect was involved in the theft, and identified him less than two hours later.

The Hall of Champions is a museum at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, the home of the Aggies football team.

Police Lt. Bobby Richardson told the Bryan-College Station Eagle the man entered the museum on Aug. 26 and undressed a mannequin that was wearing Manziel's jersey. He took the entire uniform, which is valued at $925.

The man was wearing Texas A&M athletic clothing, although an athletic department spokesman told ESPN he is not a student-athlete at the school.

Manziel appeared in 26 games for the Aggies during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, and won the 2012 Heisman Memorial Trophy. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Manziel appeared in 15 games in two seasons for the Browns, before being released in 2016.

Manziel was suspended after his release for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He told ABC News last year he'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Manziel went on to play in the Canadian Football League, but was eventually released and terminated from the league for violating terms of an eligibility agreement.

In March, the former Aggie joined the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football, but played in only two games before the league folded in April. Manziel has not taken a regular season snap in the NFL since the 2015 season.