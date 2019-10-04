Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback and current Minor League Baseball player Tim Tebow was no match for a Texas prisoner during a recent pushup contest, falling short as his opponent pulled off 84 reps of the exercise.

Tebow visited Alfred D. Hughes Unit on Thursday in Gatesville, Texas. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner stopped by the maximum security facility to share a religious message. He spent five hours at the prison, according to KWTX-Ch. 10.

Tebow took to a stage at one point during the visit, as prisoners watched on. He got on the floor and faced the crowd while alongside an inmate.

"Let's get some excitement out of you guys," Tebow said before beginning the faceoff.

Tebow did 71 pushups during the contest, falling 13 reps short of his foe.

"We had fun, but I got smoked," Tebow wrote on an Instagram video of the contest. "So encouraged by what God is doing at Alfred Hughes prison and grateful for the time spent with my new brothers in Christ today!

"Excited to see how they will use their lives for the kingdom as the grow closer to God and encourage others to live in faith! Thank you to the warden and the entire staff. Thank you for opening your doors and letting us love on your boys today!"

Jep Robertson from the show Duck Dynasty was with Tebow for the visit. Tebow has visited prisons since he was enrolled at the University of Florida.

Tebow works as an ESPN and SEC Network college football analyst.