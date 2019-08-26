2018 men's U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic (pictured) will face Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic, the defending men's U.S. Open champion, is the odds-on favorite to win the 2019 U.S. Open, which begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

Djokovic will face Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round after the matchup was revealed in Thursday's draw. The 32-year-old Serbian enters the tournament as an 11-10 favorite to secure his fourth U.S. Open crown ever, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Rafael Nadal (+275), Roger Federer (+600) and Daniil Medvedev (+1100) are behind Djokovic. According to Caesars, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem are at 20-1 odds to claim the men's title.

Nadal has a first-round matchup against Australian John Millman, while Federer will face a qualifier in the opening round.

On the women's side, 2018 winner and this year's top seed, Naomi Osaka, is behind tournament favorite Serena Williams.

Williams, who hasn't won a major since the 2017 Australian Open, enters as a 4-1 favorite, according to Caesars. Osaka, along with Ashleigh Barty, is at 9-1 odds to win the event.

Osaka will take on Russian Anna Blinkova in the first round, and Williams will face Maria Sharapova. Barty will match up against Zarina Diyas in the opening round.

Women's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, who has the second-best odds (+700) in the women's bracket, will face a qualifier to begin the U.S. Open. American teen phenom Cori "Coco" Gauff (+2500) drew Russian Anastasia Potapova in the first round.

The 2019 U.S. Open's full tournament bracket can be found here.

Schedule:

Men's and Women's Round 1: Monday, Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT

Men's and Women's Round 2: Wednesday, Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT

Men's and Women's Round 3: Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT

Men's and Women's Round of 16: Sunday and Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT

Men's and Women's Quarterfinals: Sept. 3-4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT

Women's Semifinals: Sept. 5, 7 p.m. EDT

Men's Semifinals and Men's Doubles Final: Sept. 6, 4 p.m. EDT; noon EDT

Women's Final and Mixed Doubles Final: Sept. 7, 4 p.m. EDT; noon EDT

Men's Final and Women's Doubles Final: Sept. 8, 4 p.m. EDT; 1 p.m. EDT

Prize Money:

The 2019 U.S. Open, which concludes Sept. 8, will have the richest prize pool in Grand Slam history.

The field will compete for a total prize pool of $57 million, up more than 8 percent from last year's tournament ($53 million). The men's and women's singles champions each will earn a record $3.85 million, and the runner-ups will receive $1.9 million apiece.

The tournament's complete prize pool can be found here.