U.S. Open: Serena Williams draws Maria Sharapova in first round

American Serena Williams is looking to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title at the 2019 U.S. Open. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Serena Williams will face Maria Sharapova in the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open after the matchup was revealed in Thursday's draw.

The first round of the 2019 U.S. Open begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

World No. 1 and 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka battles Russian Anna Blinkova in her first round matchup. American teen phenom Coco Gauff drew Russian Anastasia Potapova in the first round in the same quarter of the draw as Osaka.

World No. 2 Ashleigh Barty battles Zarina Diyas in the first round.

Men's 2018 U.S. Open champ Novak Djokovic faces Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round. Rafael Nadal has a first round matchup against Australian John Millman. Roger Federer will face a qualifier in the first round.

Women's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep also faces a qualifier to open her U.S. Open campaign.

Williams has a 19-2 career record against Sharapova. She fell to Sharapova in their last meeting, withdrawing before their round of 16 matchup at the 2018 French Open due to an injury. Williams had won their 18 previous meetings before the withdraw at Rolland Garros.

Sharapova and Williams have never faced each other at the U.S. Open.