Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Whitaker dead at 95

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Whitaker died Sunday of natural causes. He was 95.

Whitaker died in his sleep while in Devon, Pa. The Philadelphia native began his broadcasting career at WCAU-TV and spent 22 years working at CBS. He also worked in news and sports at ABC. Whitaker was a World War II veteran. He was injured on Omaha Beach days after the D-Day invasion.

Whitaker's broadcasting career included dozens of Super Bowls and Secretariat's Triple Crown victory. He was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2012.

"There will never be another Jack Whitaker in sports broadcasting," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said in a statement.

"His amazing writing ability, on-air presence and humanity are unmatched. His unique perspective on sports ranging from horse racing to golf to NFL football was extraordinary. My father and Jack shared an incredible respect for each other and had the warmest of friendships that lasted for decades. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jack's family."

Whitaker was the last surviving network commentator from Super Bowl. He also covered the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games.

"When I first met Jack Whitaker in 1986 at Pebble Beach, I felt like I had just been introduced to Ernest Hemingway," CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz said in a statement. "I grew up watching him deliver contemplative and contextual prose with his famous short essays, bringing class and dignity to his industry.

"He was enormously proud to have called Super Bowl I for CBS and was the last surviving network commentator from that landmark game. I spoke to him this week after hospice came to his home and his mind was still brilliantly sharp right to the end."