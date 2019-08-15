Former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio joins ESPN as analyst

Former Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio will make his first appearance on the network Friday. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Jack Del Rio is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst.

ESPN announced the hiring of the former coach Thursday. His first appearance will be Friday on NFL Live.

"I've visited several training camps over the last few weeks, and I'm really looking forward to the upcoming football season and my new role with ESPN," Del Rio said in a statement.

Del Rio appeared as a guest analyst on ESPN in March. The coach will appear on multiple programs and provide analysis on games throughout the season on ESPN Radio.

"Jack was highly successful as a player and coach," ESPN vice president Seth Markman said in a statement. "He sees the game from both perspectives, and he doesn't shy away from sharing his honest opinion. He will be a great addition to our ESPN team."

Del Rio coached the Jaguars for nine seasons (2003-11) and led the Oakland Raiders from 2015-17. He guided his teams to three playoff appearances and 97 total wins.

The New Orleans Saints selected Del Rio in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft out of Southern California. He played two seasons with the Saints before spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.