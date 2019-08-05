Aug. 5 (UPI) -- United States men's swimming star Ryan Lochte won the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships after a 14-month suspension from the sport.
Lochte, 35, won with a time of 1:57.76, 1.07 ahead of second-place finisher Shaine Casas. It was his first national title since 2014.
The event was Lochte's first competition since he received the suspension in July from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. He received the punishment for receiving an intravenous infusion of permitted substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100 millileters a 12-hour period without a therapeutic use exemption, according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
The 12-time Olympic medalist was previously suspended for 10 months following a drunken sequence at a gas station during the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Madisyn Cox won the women's 200-meter individual medley in 2:10.00. She also won the 200-meter breaststroke. Cox was also suspended in 2018 after failing a drug test.
Lochte gave his medal to a boy after his victory.
"As rewarding as it is for me to win races, I get more satisfaction out of seeing the smiles on kids' faces when I give them my medals," Lochte wrote on an Instagram post, including a photo of himself giving the medal to the child.
Lochte plans to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.