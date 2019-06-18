Ryan Lochte introduces newborn daughter: 'She is perfect'

June 18 (UPI) -- 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte is a dad of two.

The 34-year-old competitive swimmer took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a baby girl, Liv Rae, with wife Kayla Rae Reid.

Lochte shared a photo of himself with Liv and 2-year-old son Caiden Zane. The picture shows Lochte holding Liv as Caiden smiles and looks on.

"Miracle #2 witnessed. Liv Rae Lochte was born today at 10:20am. 7lbs 8oz. At 20inch long. She is perfect in every way! #blessed #daddysgirl #lochtefamilyof4," Lochte captioned the post.

Fellow Olympic swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and Cullen Jones were among those to congratulate Lochte in the comments.

"Beautiful! Practice ended at 10:15 you could of made it," Dressel joked.

"Congrats Ryan and Lochte fam!" Ledecky wrote.

"Congrats Family, can't wait to meet her!" Jones added.

Reid confirmed the news and shared a slideshow of photos on her own account.

"We did it!!! A healthy baby girl. Liv Rae Lochte you're so sweet and so beautiful. Seeing Caiden's reaction was an absolute cherry on top. Birth is hard, rewarding and amazing!! Our bodies are truly incredible," the mom-of-two wrote.

Lochte and Reid had announced Reid's pregnancy in November. The couple celebrated Father's Day as a family Sunday ahead of Liv's birth.

"Happy Father's Day to YOU honey," Reid wrote on Instagram. "I love your desire and consistency to do anything you can to be your best for our family and yourself. We have always remained committed as teammates in this game of life and I'm so thankful for that."

"I've never met a person with a bigger heart than yours. Caiden and I are blessed to have you. You're an amazing father and I can't wait to see you with our daughter!! We love you so much!!! @ryanlochte," she said.

Lochte is the second-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history behind Michael Phelps. He received a 14-month suspension from competition in July 2018 for using a "prohibited method."