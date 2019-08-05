FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi will not take the field with his team when they take on Napoli in a preseason friendly Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Barcelona star Lionel Messi with miss his squad's United States preseason tour after injuring his calf Monday during a training session.

"First team player Leo Messi, who had returned from his summer break for training on Monday, withdrew from the session due to discomfort in his right leg," the La Liga club said in a statement. "Tests carried out have diagnosed a Grade 1 calf strain for the Argentine.

"Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club's tour. His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury."

Messi's name was not included in a post of the team's roster Monday on Twitter. Barcelona's strikers for the tour include Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezzmann, Abel Ruiz, Ousmane Dembele and Carles Perez.

"I was looking forward to getting started but unfortunately had a problem in the first training session that means that I'll be out for a while," Messi wrote Monday on Facebook. "I thank you all for the messages and shows of affection. I wanted to be with the team and the fans who follow us in the US. It won't be possible this time but we'll see each other again soon. Hugs to you all."

Barcelona battles Napoli in the first game of the tour at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The squads match up again at 5 p.m. Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Barcelona announced July 26 that the entire first team would travel to the United States for the inaugural La Liga-Serie A Cup. Messi, the world's highest-paid athlete, was handed a three-month suspension from international play with Argentina last weekend for comments he made toward officials during the 2019 Copa America tournament.

The La Liga champions arrive in Miami Monday and train Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets for Wednesday's match are on sale for $45 and up.