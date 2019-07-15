Florida Gators QB Feleipe Franks says baseball is a 'backup job'

Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks was drafted in the 31st round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Florida Gators redshirt junior quarterback Feleipe Franks said a Major League Baseball career is his backup plan after he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox last month.

Franks was drafted as a pitcher in the 31st round of the 2019 MLB Draft despite not playing baseball since his junior year of high school.

"My career is football," Franks said Monday at SEC media days Monday in Hoover, Ala. "My main focus in football [in] college, then hopefully a career in the NFL."

Franks said he threw 94 mph in a workout for the Red Sox.

"I really haven't picked up a baseball in four or five years," Franks said. "I don't know -- it just came natural."

Franks completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 2,457 touchdowns, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Gators last season. Florida went 10-3 and beat Michigan 41-15 in the Peach Bowl.

Florida begins its season against the Miami Hurricanes on August 24 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.