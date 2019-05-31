May 31 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a commitment Friday from Julian Fleming, who is considered the top wide receiver prospect by several recruiting services.

ESPN ranks Fleming, who plays at Southern Columbia Area High School in Catawissa, Pa., as the No. 4 overall prospect. 247 Sports considers Fleming the No. 6 prospect in the country.

Fleming chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Penn State. He is the second five-star recruit to commit to Ohio State in this recruiting cycle.

"It was just the at-home feeling and their players," Fleming told ESPN. "[Ohio State] puts their players first and all my visits there, I had countless hours with all the players, so I really got the college vibe right away."

Fleming cannot officially sign with the Buckeyes until the Early Signing Period begins Dec. 18.

Buckeye joins another five-star prospect, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., in the 2020 recruiting class.

"I'm hoping to go make an immediate impact," Fleming said. "That's always the goal. But if anything [else] happens, I'm just going to try to work my way up."