Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship last season. File Photo by Ken Levine/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he will bypass a recent trend in college football and "never" sit out a bowl game.

"You won't have to worry about writing those stories," Lawrence told ESPN.

Lawrence led Clemson to a national championship last season. The true freshman threw for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Tigers, who became the first team to finish 15-0 since the 1897 Penn Quakers.

Lawrence is not eligible to enter the NFL Draft until after his third collegiate season. That would keep him in college until the 2022 NFL Draft barring a rule change in the coming years.

Lawrence previously told The Athletic in March that sitting out a playoff game wasn't "in the cards."

Multiple players have skipped bowl games in recent years to avoid injury. Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith and Michigan tight end Jake Butt tore their ACLs in bowl games and fell in the 2016 and 2017 NFL Draft, respectively.

"I feel like it's so easy to waste this time and platform we have," Lawrence said. "It comes so fast, and you're not expecting it."