June 26 (UPI) -- Vanderbilt freshman right-hander Kumar Rocker struck out 11 Michigan batters in 6 1/3 innings to force a deciding Game 3 of the College World Series.

Rocker allowed only three hits and one earned run in the Commodores' 4-1 victory at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday night. Rocker's 11 strikeouts on 104 pitches set a College World Series record.

"I just think about my team and how they're going to hit," Rocker said. "They've got me if I fail."

Rocker is 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched across four starts spanning the NCAA Tournament and College World Series. He has only allowed three earned runs and five walks in that time.

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin said he new Rocker would compete.

"There was no doubt in my mind ... I felt like we had a chance today with him on the mound," Corbin said.

Rocker kept the Wolverines scoreless before third baseman Austin Martin opened the scoring with a fifth-inning RBI groundout. Vanderbilt scored another two runs on wild pitches.

Vanderbilt catcher Philip Clarke hit his ninth home run of the year in the seventh inning.

Game 3 will be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be aired on ESPN.