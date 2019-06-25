Astros activate outfielder Springer, pitcher McHugh from injured list

Houston Astros' George Springer is hitting .308 for the AL West leaders with 17 homers and 43 RBIs in 185 at-bats. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros have two players back, activating both outfielder George Springer and right-handed pitcher Collin McHugh from the injured list.

The team announced the roster moves before Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With Springer and McHugh back on the active roster, the team sent relief pitchers Rogelio Armenteros and Reymin Guduan to Triple-A Round Rock.

Springer has been out since May 24 with a strained left hamstring. This season, he is hitting .308 with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs in 48 games.

McHugh was in the team's starting rotation to begin the year, but will go back to the Astros' bullpen. He has not pitched since May 14. Before that he was 3-4 with a 6.37 ERA in eight starts.

McHugh was on the Astros' injured list with a sore right elbow.