Padres' Manny Machado blasts homer in return to Camden Yards

June 25 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado blasted a solo home run in his return to Camden Yards on Tuesday.

Machado received a standing ovation before his first plate appearance in the top of the first inning. In his second at-bat, he belted a first-pitch fastball from Orioles pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis over the wall in left-center field during the third inning.

The solo home run, which was Machado's 100th career homer at Camden Yards, traveled about 455 feet. It was his third homer in the last four games, and the seventh in his last 11.

An incredible homecoming. pic.twitter.com/P8cvUL7Go4— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 26, 2019

Machado followed up his solo shot with an RBI single to left field in the fourth inning. The Padres led the Orioles 8-3 in the bottom of the eighth.

The Orioles drafted Machado with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. He made his debut Aug. 9, 2012, and guided the franchise to three postseason appearances during his tenure with the O's.

Baltimore traded Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18, 2018. After the season, he signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres.