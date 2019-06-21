Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan picks up injury

United States Women's National Team star Alex Morgan tied with Australia's Sam Kerr with five goals in the group stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team striker Alex Morgan picked up an injury during her team's final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Morgan sustained the injury after taking a hard foul late in the first half of the USA's 2-0 loss to Sweden Thursday in Le Havre. She was replaced by Carli Lloyd at halftime.

U.S. women's coach Jill Ellis alluded to her removal being precautionary in her post-match news conference.

"Alex took a knock in the first half, and I just think it was more of, 'Let's be smart about this,' in terms of what we did," Ellis said.

Morgan did not have an obvious limp after the game. She was also limited in the 2015 World Cup after picking up a knee injury.

Morgan tied with Sam Kerr with five goals in the group stage, leading all players at the 2019 Women's World Cup. She did not play in the USA's second game as Ellis elected to sit several of the team's stars against Chile.

"And on to the knockout stages we go," Morgan tweeted Thursday.

The USA battles Spain in the round of 16 at noon Monday at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France. Morgan has 106 goals in 165 appearances for the U.S. women's team.