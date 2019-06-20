World Cup soccer: U.S. women top Sweden 2-0 to clinch Group F

Tobin Heath (R) was initially given credit for a goal in Thursday's 2-0 World Cup win over Sweden, but it was later changed to an own goal on Sweden's Jonna Andersson. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team moved to the round of 16 in the soccer World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France.

It only took three minutes for the U.S. women, who became the Group F champions, to score their first goal on Lindsey Horan's strike.

The U.S. made it 2-0 five minutes into the second half when Swedish player Jonna Andersson deflected U.S. midfielder Tobin Heath's shot into Sweden's goal.

The U.S. will play Group B runner-up Spain on Monday at noon EDT. Spain only scored three goals -- all in a 3-1 victory over South Africa -- in Group B play.

Thursday's victory counted as a bit of revenge for the Americans, who lost to Sweden in the 2016 Olympics.

Defensive starter Julie Ertz, wife of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, sat out after suffering a hip contusion in Sunday's 3-0 win over Chile.

The U.S. outscored opponents 18-0 in Group F play.

The U.S. women needed only to win or draw to finish above Sweden in Group F. They instead pulled off their third consecutive shutout.