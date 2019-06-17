United States Women's National Team soccer star Carli Lloyd (L) scored twice in a 3-0 win against Chile at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Sunday in Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team star Carli Lloyd aimed a golf clap at the team's critics after a golazo against Chile in the group stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The stunning strike came in the 11th minute of the USWNT's 3-0 Group F victory Sunday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Lloyd added a second score in the 35th minute.

The USWNT striker started the match after coming off of the bench during the squad's 13-0 thrashing of Thailand. Critics slighted the USWNT for over-celebrating goals and piling on the score late when the game was already decided against Thailand.

Lloyd hovered at the top of the box before the Thailand defense denied an initial USWNT entry pass during the scoring sequence. The loose ball fell out to the star striker, who came running in for a volley. Lloyd belted the ball toward the far post, striking it with her left boot and sending it past Chilean keeper Christiane Endler.

She briefly celebrated with teammates, before turning around and doing the humble golf clap.

WHAT A GOAL FROM CARLI LLOYD! Dream start for the USA! pic.twitter.com/txYUkQTCTN— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

Julie Ertz scored on a header 15 minutes later. Lloyd scored the final goal of the game 10 minutes before the half. She headed in a corner kick to give the USWNT a 3-0 lead at halftime.

"I can't take credit for it. I'm not sure if Lindsey is taking credit for it," Lloyd told ESPN. "She had told me if we score, that's what we're going to do, so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration. But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool."

Lloyd's husband, Brian Hollins, is also a professional golfer.

The USWNT battles Sweden in its final Group F matchup at 3 p.m. Thursday in Le Havre, France.