Julie Ertz (L), Abby Dahlkemper (7), Becky Sauerbrunn (4), Tierna Davidson (2-R) and Christen Press (23) hope to help the United States Women's National Team go undefeated in Group F at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with a win against Sweden on Thursday in Le Havre, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team battles Sweden in its final Group F match at the 2019 FIFA World Cup Thursday in Le Havre, France. Here is how to watch and the latest betting lines.

Oddsmakers at BetOnline.AG sports book have the United States as a 1.5 goal favorite against Sweden. Sweden is ranked No. 9 in the world, while the USA is No. 1.

The U.S. women's team scored 13 goals in its first Group F match against Thailand. The U.S. beat Chile 3-0 in its second group stage clash Sunday in Paris.

New Zealand is a half-goal favorite over Cameroon in a Group E match at noon Thursday in Montpellier, France. The Netherlands and Canada are expected to go to penalties kicks in their Group E affair at noon Thursday in Reims, France.

Chile is a two-goal favorite against Thailand. Chile battles Thailand at 3 p.m. Thursday in Rennes, France.

USA's Alex Morgan and Australia's Sam Kerr lead all scorers at the tournament with five goals apiece. Morgan also leads the tournament with three assists, despite playing in just one match.

Kosovare Asslani leads Sweden with two scores at the World Cup. Elin Rubensson, Madelen Janogy, Fridolina Rolfo, Lina Hurtig and Linda Sembrant each have one score for Sweden.

"I think they have a great group of players ... I have tremendous respect for the players on the Swedish side and what they have accomplished," U.S. coach Jill Ellis told reporters Wednesday.

The U.S. played without many of its stars in its second group stage match, including: Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Samantha Mewis, Kelley O'Hara, Rose LaVelle and Crystal Dunn.

"I think that our team is in a really good mental place," U.S. striker Cristen Press said. "That has come from a long period of time. Often, when you get into a World Cup, people are looking at you in that moment. But what this team has, we've built over years."

"That's in playing incredibly competitive matches for the last two years and failing, learning, scoring goals and getting back up ... shuffling things, trying different situations out. Now the team feels confident in what we can do."

How to watch USA vs. Sweden

When: 3 p.m. EDT Thursday

Where: Le Havre, France

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Streaming: fuboTV