Christian Pulisic had three shots before being substituted out in the 63rd minute of the United States Men's National Team's 4-0 win against Guyana at the Gold Cup Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn. Photo by Robert Taylor/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Tyler Boyd netted two second half scores in the United States Men's National Team's 4-0 win against Guyana in a group stage match at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Boyd netted scores in the 51st minute and 81st minute in the Group D victory Tuesday at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn. Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes also scored for the USMNT.

Midfielder Weston McKennie split the defense and led Arriola into the box during the first scoring sequence in the 28th minute. Arriola collected the feed before using his second touch to blast a shot into the far-post netting, drawing first blood for the USMNT.

USMNT center midfielder Michael Bradley fed Boyd with a beautiful long cross five minutes into the second half during the team's second score. Boyd touched the ball down before taking several soft touches. He finished the sequence by slapping a grounder into the far-post netting for a 2-0 advantage.

Zardes added a third score in the 55th minute. The Guyana defense denied an initial shot, but the ball ricocheted off of Zardes' head and went into the net for the USMNT's third tally.

Boyd's final score was perhaps his best finish. The USMNT striker received a pass from Arriola. He faced up with a defender before tapping the ball to his right. Boyd then smashed a shot toward the far post, beating Guyana's diving goalkeeper Akel Clarke for a fourth time.

The USMNT battles Trinidad and Tobago in its second group stage clash at 8 p.m. Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.