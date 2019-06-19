Australia striker Sam Kerr now has five goals at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Jamaican goalie Nicole McClure surrendered an easy goal to Sam Kerr and whiffing on an attempted clearance during a loss to Australia at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Kerr scored all four goals for Australia in the 4-1 Group C triumph Tuesday in Grenoble. Australia clinched a spot in the knockout round with the victory.

Kerr scored on two headers in the first half to give the Matildas a 2-0 halftime advantage. Jamaica added its lone tally in the 49th minute. Kerr added another score in the 69th minute, finishing from point-blank range after receiving the ball off of a ricochet.

The goalkeeping blunder came in the 83rd minute. McClure received a pass back from the defense at the start of the sequence. She had plenty of time to settle the ball as it rolled toward her. The Jamaican goalie touched the ball with her right foot before lining up to clear it with the same boot. She brought her right foot forward, but lifted her head up, shifting her focus.

There's FOUR for Sam Kerr! She forces the mistake from the goalkeeper and extends Australia's lead. pic.twitter.com/Y6QqMdcAkU— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2019

McClure hit the side of the ball, allowing it to roll toward the goal. Kerr -- who was pursuing the ball -- poked it into the net for her final score.