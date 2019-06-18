Women's World Cup: Australia's Sam Kerr scores two first half headers vs. Jamaica

Striker Sam Kerr scored twice in the first half of Australia's Group C match against Jamaica at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Tuesday in Grenoble, France. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- Australian striker Sam Kerr gave the Matildas a 2-0 first half lead against Jamaica in a Group C match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Tuesday in Grenoble, France.

Kerr scored her second goal of the World Cup in the 11th minute of the match. Fellow forward Emily Gielnik rifled in a long cross from the left flank to set up the first-blood score.

Kerr raced in behind Jamaica's back line of defenders and put a head on the cross. She angled the attempt over Jamaican keeper Nicole McClure, placing it in the near-post netting.

The game stayed tight for the next 30 minutes before the Aussie star struck again.

RELATED Barcelona considering reunion with PSG star Neymar

Midfielder Katrina Gorry received a short pass at the right corner of the box during that possession. Gorry turned and eyed her teammates, before spotting Kerr unmarked, lingering in front of the goal.

Gorry placed a perfect pass on top of Kerr, who used her head to finish from point-blank range in the 42nd minute.

Australia clinches a spot in the knockout stage with a win.