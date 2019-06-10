Barbara Bonansea (top) scored Italy's first Women's World Cup goal in 20 years in a win against Australia on Sunday in France. Italy hasn't appeared in the tournament since 1999. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Barbara Bonansea played hero with a score in the 95th minute, helping Italy shock Australia in the group stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Italy is making its first World Cup appearance since 1999. Bonansea also scored in the 56th minute of the 2-1 win Sunday in Valenciennes, France.

"We talked during the interval," Bonansea told FIFA. "We shook everything off and we started playing. Maybe that calmed us down a bit so we were able to play the way we know how."

Australia held a 1-0 lead after the first half, with star striker Samantha Kerr beating Italian keeper Laura Giuliani in the 22nd minute.

Bonansea sparked the comeback, getting her first tally 11 minutes into the second stanza. She capitalized on an Australia mistake to set up the equalizer.

Australian defender Clare Polkinghorne attempted to bring in a pass during the sequence, but took a bad touch. The ball went too far ahead of the defender, allowing Bonansea to race in and gain control. Bonansea took several touches and dribbled into the box. She put a shifty move on a defender before placing a right footed shot into the net.

The score stayed level for the majority of the second half before Italy threatened with a free kick in stoppage time. Italian midfielder Valentina Cernoia sent in the long cross from the right corner. The ball fell in toward the far post, where Bonansea was able to get a piece of it, sending a bouncing header past Australian net-minder Lydia Williams for the decisive score.

Italy takes on Jamaica in another group stage match at noon Friday in Reims, France. Australia faces Brazil at noon Thursday in Montpellier, France.