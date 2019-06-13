Australia's Chloe Logarzo (6) had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win against Brazil in the group stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday in Montpellier, France. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

June 13 (UPI) -- Australia fought back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Brazil in a Group C matchup at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Thursday in Montpellier, France.

Marta put Brazil ahead 1-0 with a penalty kick in the 27th minute. Christiane added to the lead with another score in the 38th minute. The Brazilian striker headed in a cross from Debinha on the play, giving Brazil a 2-0 lead.

Tameka Yallop helped put the Aussies on the board with a cross in first half stoppage time. The feed was headed down by midfielder Chloe Logarzo and flicked onto Caitlin Foord. The Australian striker finished the shot from point-blank range.

Logarzo scored the equalizer in the 58th minute. The midfielder worked with striker Emily Gielnik during that scoring sequence. Logarzo took in a pass from Gielnik before firing a deep shot from the edge of the box. The rip sailed past Brazilian keeper Barbara to make the score 2-2.

Brazil scored the game-winner eight minutes later, but it counted for the other team. Defender Monica scored the own goal. Australian defender Stephanie Catley was trying to pick out forward Samantha Kerr during the sequence. Catley sent in a long pass, which carried into the box. Monica got a head on the feed, but sent it toward her own net. The mishit ball bounced in past Barbara for an Aussie lead.

"I just think [the goals] were at key moments and it was really good for us to get the momentum going," Logarzo told reporters. "It was really nice for us to have the confidence in ourselves to be able to do that."

Brazil, Italy and Australia are now all tied with three points in Group C. Jamaica sits in last place with zero points so far at the World Cup. Italy and Jamaica have played just one game so far, entering their matchup at noon Friday in Reims, France.

Brazil battles Italy in its final group stage matchup at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Valenciennes, France. Australia battles Jamaica at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Grenoble, France.