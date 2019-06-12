Women's World Cup: Spain mistake leads Germany to win

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (R) has her squad in first place in Group B at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup following a 1-0 win against Spain on Wednesday in Valenciennes, France. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- A mistake by the Spain defense led to a Germany goal -- and the only score -- in a Group B clash at the Women's World Cup on ewWednesday in Valenciennes, France.

The costly mishap came in the 42nd minute of the match at Stade du Hainaut. German forward Svenja Huth fired in a cross from the right side during the sequence. Germany's Alexandra Popp got a head on the feed, sending it toward the net.

Spanish keeper Sandra Panos made a brilliant save on the attempt, but the ball trickled away to her right. Spanish right back Marta Torrejon attempted was near the play, but didn't run fast enough to reach the loose ball.

Her hesitance allowed German midfielder Sara Dabritz to come in a blast in the game's lone score.

"We worked hard, we pushed the ball over the line for the goal," Dabritz told FIFA. "It was real teamwork today, we did not play beautifully, but we were successful."

Spain faces China in its final group stage matchup at noon Monday in Le Havre, France. Germany battles South Africa at noon Monday in Montpellier, France.

Germany leads Group B with six points after picking up its second win of the tournament. Spain sits in second place with three points, following Wednesday's result.