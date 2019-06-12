Women's World Cup: Nigeria shuts out South Korea

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala (R) scored her first goal of the 2019 Women's World Cup in a 2-0 win against South Korea Wednesday in Grenoble, France. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Nigeria earned its first win at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 2-0 shutout of South Korea in the group stage Wednesday in Grenoble, France.

The Nigerians were aided by a South Korean own goal in the first half of the Group A victory at Stade des Alpes. South Korea is now 0-2 and sits at the bottom of the group following the setback.

South Korean defender Kim Do-yeon accidentally shot the ball in her own net in the 29th minute of the matchup, giving Nigeria a 1-0 edge at halftime.

Nigerian right back Chindinma Nkeruka Okeke played a vital role in the next scoring sequence. The defender lofted a pass ahead for forward Asisat Oshoala during that possession. Oshoala caught up to the feed and outpaced defenders, before dribbling into the box.

She then did a quick move on South Korean keeper Min-Jeong Kim, juking to her right, before slipping in the second score in the 75th minute.

"We had more confidence when we scored the first goal, but we tried to tell ourselves we needed to give more because one goal is not enough to decide the game," Oshoala told FIFATV. "Then I got the second goal."

Nigeria faces host France in its final group stage bout at 3 p.m. Monday in Rennes. South Korea wraps up its 2019 World Cup with a game against Norway at 3 p.m. Monday in Reims.