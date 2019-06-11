Women's World Cup: USA's Alex Morgan scores five goals in 13-0 romp over Thailand

Alex Morgan (C) of USA celebrates a goal with teammates against Thailand during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup preliminary round on Tuesday in Reims, France. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Alex Morgan recorded a record-tying five goals while Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis each scored two goals as the United States national team cruised to a historic 13-0 win over Thailand in the Women's World Cup on Tuesday in Reims, France.

Entering as the world's top-ranked squad and pre-tournament favorites, the U.S. team scored early and often, breaking the record for largest winning margin in FIFA World Cup history for both men and women. It was the biggest victory in Women's World Cup history, topping Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007.

Morgan's five goals equaled the most ever scored by an American woman, tying Michelle Akers' five-score performance against Chinese Taipei in 1991.

Along with having more goals than any other individual player after the first 12 matches of the tournament, Morgan has scored more goals than any single team. France is the closest with four total goals in a win over South Korea on Friday.

"It's incredible, I don't know. I'm speechless," Morgan told reporters. "The ball just bounced my way tonight and I'm so thankful. I'm just looking forward to getting on to the next game now."

Morgan, Lavella and Lindsey Horan each scored in the first half, giving the U.S. a 3-0 lead going into the break. After exiting the dressing room, the Americans added four goals in a six-minute barrage. Mewis tallied two goals while Lavella and Morgan added scores to make it 7-0.

Morgan completed her hat trick in the 74th minute and scored her fourth and fifth as the match approached full-time. Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd added goals to conclude the double-digit blowout.

The U.S. squad faces Chile on Sunday before playing Sweden on June 20 in its last match before the knockout round starts.