Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo had a hand in the final two goals for her squad during a 3-3 draw with Scotland at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday in Paris. Photo by Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- Florencia Bonsegundo helped Argentina comeback from a three-goal deficit for a draw against Scotland in a Group D match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Scotland held a 3-0 advantage after getting goals from Kim Little, Jennifer Beattie and Erin Cuthbert on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Milagros Menendez scored the first goal of the comeback in the 74th minute. Then Bonsegundo got involved. The Scotland defense found Bonsegundo's boot on a giveaway outside the box on the left flank. The Argentina midfielder then dribbled to her right, before coming up on two Scotland defenders.

Bonsegundo turned her back to the net and put her right foot on the ball, rolling it back out to the left flank. She repeated the move and completed a 360-degree turn, before putting the ball on her right boot. She then struck a 20-yard shot toward the near post.

The shot hit the bottom of the crossbar and deflected off Scotland keeper Lee Alexander for an own goal. Bonsegundo helped Argentina complete the comeback with a penalty kick in stoppage time.

"There is some light at the end of the tunnel," Argentina coach Carlos Borrello told reporters. "We did play a different type of game to the first couple of matches. We have strong players. It's a shame some of them are very young, so actually we have a fresh team and maybe that's what we need."

"It is bittersweet because in the first half there was just that one goal and then it all changed. But that's football. I'm very happy with what the girls gave and how everything unfolded."

England won Group D with three victories in the group stage. Scotland was eliminated due to the draw with Argentina. Argentina is unlikely to advance, but can go through to the next round if Cameroon draws with New Zealand and Thailand draws with Chile on Thursday in France.