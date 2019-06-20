Google honors Women's World Cup teams with new Doodles

Google is celebrating the 2019 Women's World Cup with more Doodles. Image courtesy of Google

June 20 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating more Women's World Cup teams with new Doodles on day 14 of the sporting event.

Google's homepage showcases a slideshow of colorful Doodles that pay homage to different countries competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup including new pieces for Canada and Cameroon.

Canada's Doodle features athletes playing soccer in front of a crowd, in the woods near a giant version of the red maple leaf that is found on their flag.

The Cameroon piece has children playing soccer together with adults cheering them on.

"Exciting! Nerve-wracking but also such a great honor. I am so humbled to have been given the opportunity to represent both my country and the women of our national team in my own way," artist Jenn Li said when asked what was it like to work on her Canada Doodle.

The 2019 Women's World Cup will hold its final match on July 7 in Lyon, France. The official mascot of the event is the French poussin.