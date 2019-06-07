Google celebrates the 2019 Women's World Cup with Doodle

Google is celebrating the 2019 Women's Word Cup with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

June 7 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the start of the 2019 Women's World Cup which kicks off Friday in France.

Google's homepage showcases artwork featuring soccer players from all 24 competing countries playing the game around the Google logo which represents a soccer field.

Each player was crafted by a different artist in a different art style. Google plans on releasing a series of World Cup Doodles that represent the different competing countries using the various artists on display here.

The 2019 Women's World Cup will hold its final match on July 7th in Lyon, France. The official mascot of the event is the French poussin.

The United States are the defending champions who are looking to win their fourth World Cup. New to the event this year are Jamaica, Chile, Scotland and South Africa.